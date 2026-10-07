Begaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo: Albania and Kosovo will move forward together

Albanian President Bajram Begaj has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

In his congratulatory message, Begaj highlighted the ties and cooperation between the two countries, as well as their shared goal of a European future.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo! In every challenge and at every step toward a European future, Albania and Kosovo will stand together.

Congratulations, Madam President! May God bless Kosovo and Albanians wherever they are!” Begaj said in his congratulatory message.