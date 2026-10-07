Begaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo: Albania and Kosovo will move forward together

Begaj congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo: Albania and Kosovo will move forward together

Albanian President Bajram Begaj has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

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In his congratulatory message, Begaj highlighted the ties and cooperation between the two countries, as well as their shared goal of a European future.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo! In every challenge and at every step toward a European future, Albania and Kosovo will stand together.

Congratulations, Madam President! May God bless Kosovo and Albanians wherever they are!” Begaj said in his congratulatory message.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 08:14

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