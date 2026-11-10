H5N1 case at a farm near Berlin prompts protective measures

Local authorities announced today the discovery of the first case of avian influenza this autumn at a farm in Brandenburg, near Berlin.

A laboratory confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 variant after the virus was detected at a farm in the Haveland region, where 160 ducks, geese and chickens were kept.

Të lidhura None found

Following the discovery, authorities ordered the birds to be culled and established protection and surveillance zones around the farm.

The Friedrich Loeffler Institute warned that the risk of the virus spreading among wild birds remains high as their autumn migration continues.

Another case was reported earlier this month, when avian influenza was detected in a wild goose in Brandenburg’s Oder-Spree region.