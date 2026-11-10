39-year-old Albanian shot dead in Spain; suspected settling of scores

39-year-old Albanian shot dead in Spain; suspected settling of scores

A 39-year-old Albanian national was shot dead in the Orihuela Costa area of Spain. Spanish media report that the killing is suspected to be linked to a settling of scores.

The shooting took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. at the Playa Flamenca Sport Club sports and entertainment complex. The victim was on the terrace of a bar when a gunman approached and shot him several times, killing him at the scene.

Të lidhura

None found

Witnesses in the area at the time said the gunman fled on an electric scooter. He is suspected of being a hired killer.

Spanish police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the shooting and identify the suspect, who is being sought.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 21:31

Tags: , , , , , ,
Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward

Mendi Qyra: In our first year, we paid off 2.5 million euros in debt and moved projects forward
Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers

Pacolli announces new commission to oversee architects’ and engineers’ chambers
Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim

Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim
Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him

Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him
From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs
US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence

US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence
Monograph “István Schütz, the Hungarian friend of Albanians” presented in Pristina

Monograph “István Schütz, the Hungarian friend of Albanians” presented in Pristina
Rama in Paris: Kosovo’s independence is irreversible, Serbia must accept it

Rama in Paris: Kosovo’s independence is irreversible, Serbia must accept it
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet