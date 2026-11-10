39-year-old Albanian shot dead in Spain; suspected settling of scores

A 39-year-old Albanian national was shot dead in the Orihuela Costa area of Spain. Spanish media report that the killing is suspected to be linked to a settling of scores.

The shooting took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. at the Playa Flamenca Sport Club sports and entertainment complex. The victim was on the terrace of a bar when a gunman approached and shot him several times, killing him at the scene.

Të lidhura None found

Witnesses in the area at the time said the gunman fled on an electric scooter. He is suspected of being a hired killer.

Spanish police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the shooting and identify the suspect, who is being sought.