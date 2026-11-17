Kosovo’s ambassador to Croatia, Martin Berishaj, has denied receiving payments from GEN-I Belgrade after being appointed to the diplomatic post. He acknowledged, however, that he received payments from the company before becoming ambassador. “I received the last payment from GEN-I Belgrade before becoming ambassador,” Berishaj said on Monday evening on RTV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” program.

During the interview, journalist Lirim Mehmetaj asked the ambassador about statements by executives of the Slovenian energy company. On the Slovenian public broadcaster RTVSLO’s “Tarča” program, Maks Helbl, chairman of GEN-I’s board in Slovenia, had said that GEN-I Belgrade had given Berishaj 0.5 percent of the value of electricity supply contracts secured with his assistance in Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro.

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Berishaj linked the matter to the period when he had worked as a consultant for GEN-I. According to reports about the program, he was also shown a document indicating a different period from the one he had mentioned, as well as monthly figures. The ambassador said that taxes had been paid in Kosovo on these payments.

At the end of 2022, Slovenia’s Specialized State Prosecutor’s Office, together with the National Investigation Unit, launched an investigation into cooperation between GEN-I Belgrade and companies linked to Berishaj.

The televised debate took place on the same day that the Kosovo government decided to ban electricity trading with companies that have their headquarters, parent companies or owners linked to Serbia. At the same time, 60-day emergency measures for energy supply were approved. The opposition has called for electricity trading over recent years to be made transparent, while Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli has said that KOSTT and KEK have not conducted transactions with Serbian companies during the mandate of the current government.

Berishaj’s relationship with GEN-I has also previously been discussed in Parliament through parliamentary questions. The PDK has repeatedly brought the issue back into public debate.