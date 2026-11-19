Convict who failed to return to prison after 5-day leave arrested in Tirana

Alfred Hoxha, who is serving a 4-year sentence for theft, was arrested in Tirana after failing to comply with the terms of his 5-day leave.

He was taken into custody this evening by officers of the “Shqiponja” force, just one day after his deadline to report to the correctional institution in Rrogozhinë had passed.

Të lidhura None found

Hoxha still has one year left to serve, as he has served 3 years in prison so far.

After the arrest, the necessary procedures will be taken to return him to the prison in Rrogozhinë.