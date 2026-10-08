Government seeks presidential authorization for loan agreement with the EIB

Government seeks presidential authorization for loan agreement with the EIB

Kosovo’s government has decided to request authorization from the President of the Republic for the Minister of Finance to sign the Loan Agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Të lidhura

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The decision was approved during an electronic meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kosovo and paves the way for a request for presidential authorization to sign the agreement between Kosovo and the European Investment Bank.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the loan will be used to finance a project aimed at improving medical equipment and healthcare infrastructure.

Once authorization is obtained from the President, the Minister of Finance will be able to proceed with the procedures for signing the loan agreement with the EIB.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 17:55

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