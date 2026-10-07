Government approves changes to North Macedonia’s 2026 budget

Government approves changes to North Macedonia’s 2026 budget

At today’s meeting, the Government reviewed and approved the proposal to amend and supplement the 2026 Budget.

Të lidhura

None found

The revision of the budget plan is linked to adjustments to revenues and expenditures following the fiscal impact of measures taken to help citizens and businesses. These measures include cuts to excise duty and VAT on fuel.

Under the draft amendments, total revenues are expected to reach 374.2 billion denars, while expenditures are projected at 420.5 billion denars. The budget deficit remains unchanged at the same level.

The changes aim to ensure the sustainability of public finances, the continued normal operation of institutions, the implementation of planned programs, and the timely settlement of all obligations.

Following approval by the Government, the proposal to amend and supplement the Budget will be submitted to Parliament, where it will be reviewed and put to a further vote for approval.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 20:59

Tags: , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda