Government approves changes to North Macedonia’s 2026 budget

At today’s meeting, the Government reviewed and approved the proposal to amend and supplement the 2026 Budget.

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The revision of the budget plan is linked to adjustments to revenues and expenditures following the fiscal impact of measures taken to help citizens and businesses. These measures include cuts to excise duty and VAT on fuel.

Under the draft amendments, total revenues are expected to reach 374.2 billion denars, while expenditures are projected at 420.5 billion denars. The budget deficit remains unchanged at the same level.

The changes aim to ensure the sustainability of public finances, the continued normal operation of institutions, the implementation of planned programs, and the timely settlement of all obligations.

Following approval by the Government, the proposal to amend and supplement the Budget will be submitted to Parliament, where it will be reviewed and put to a further vote for approval.