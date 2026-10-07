Caught driving at 203 km/h on the Skopje–Sveti Nikole highway, driver faces legal action

Caught driving at 203 km/h on the Skopje–Sveti Nikole highway, driver faces legal action

A Mercedes passenger car with Skopje license plates was recorded traveling at 203 kilometers per hour on the Skopje–Sveti Nikole highway.

Të lidhura

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According to a statement from North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior, the violation was recorded today, 07.10.2026, at around 16:00 by officers from the Mobile Road Traffic Safety Unit, part of the Traffic Affairs Sector. A “LaserCam 4” device was used to measure the speed.

The incident occurred outside a built-up area, where the maximum speed limit is 130 kilometers per hour.

The Ministry of Interior said that the relevant measures had been taken against the driver in accordance with the Law on Road Traffic Safety.

Road checks are continuing across the country to penalize offenders, improve safety and protect all road users.

The Ministry of Interior is urging road users to obey traffic rules and adjust their speed to road conditions to help make roads safer.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 20:58

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