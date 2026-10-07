Gostivar: 69-year-old arrested after weapons and 110 rounds found

Gostivar: 69-year-old arrested after weapons and 110 rounds found

Police have arrested 69-year-old U.R. in Gostivar after weapons and ammunition were discovered during a search of his home and auxiliary premises. The search was carried out under a court order.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the official statement, on 06.10.2026, officers from OVR Gostivar arrested the 69-year-old man. During the search, they seized an automatic rifle with a magazine containing six 7.65 mm rounds, another magazine with 17 rounds of the same caliber, as well as several boxes containing a total of 110 rounds of various calibers.

Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to and held at the police station. Police said that, after the case documentation is completed, an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed against him.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 11:58

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