Prosecution launches investigation into senior prosecutor in Bitola over unlawful influence

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption has opened proceedings against a senior public prosecutor at the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bitola. According to the official announcement, there are suspicions that he committed the criminal offense of “Receiving a reward for unlawful influence,” stipulated under Article 359, paragraph 3, in connection with paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

Të lidhura None found

The materials collected during the previous period, including data obtained through special investigative measures, give rise to reasonable suspicion that the suspect used his actual influence and official position to unlawfully interfere in the decision-making of public prosecutors and judges.

The interference is suspected to have occurred in at least 4 separate cases, in the area where the prosecutor exercised his duties. According to the investigation, the aim was to seek lighter sentences or create a more favorable position for suspects or defendants in criminal proceedings.

Yesterday, based on a court order, the authorities conducted searches at the suspect’s home and at the premises of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bitola, with the aim of finding additional evidence.

The public prosecutor in charge is continuing the investigation and has asked the preliminary procedure judge to impose precautionary measures. These include confiscating the travel document and prohibiting the performance of certain work activities, specifically removing the suspect from his position.