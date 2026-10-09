Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens

The weekend will be extended by one day off: on Monday, 12 October, citizens will not work to mark 11 October, the Day of the People’s Uprising.

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Another day off is expected before the end of October. On 23 October, which falls on a Friday this year, Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle Day will be commemorated.

Meanwhile, the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia has announced that it intends to propose legal changes to reduce the number of public holidays. Several political parties in the country have voiced opposition to the initiative.