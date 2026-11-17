Gosnell: It was not proven that Thaçi and Kilaj attempted to obstruct justice

During Isni Kilaj’s visit to the Detention Center in The Hague on October 6, 2023, Hashim Thaçi gave him instructions regarding the testimony that the person identified as Witness 4 was expected to give, Judge Christopher Gosnell stated.

However, the evidence reviewed did not show that Kilaj had taken any action to communicate with this witness. Nor was there evidence that the other visitor, Kryeziu, had intervened in the matter.

Të lidhura None found

“In these circumstances, I am not satisfied that the criteria have been met,” Gosnell said, concluding that an attempt by Thaçi and Kilaj to obstruct officials in the performance of their duties had not been proven.

Nevertheless, the judge found that Thaçi had conveyed confidential information to Kilaj and Kryeziu concerning six witnesses.