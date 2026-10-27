Gjorgjievski: Investments in transport, the environment and public spaces are giving Skopje a new look

Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski reported at a press conference today on the work carried out over the past year. In his remarks, he addressed the city’s finances, infrastructure projects, public transport, municipal sanitation and environmental protection.

Gjorgjievski said the debts of the City of Skopje and its public enterprises had decreased, while several capital projects were underway. He also announced new investments in road infrastructure, green spaces and public services.

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“A year ago, when I stood before you here, I pledged that we would pull Skopje out of the difficult situation we were all living in and put an end to its decline. I promised that we would once again turn it into a strong, dignified and, above all, proud city. I promised you hard work and results. Today, I am here again to report on how we kept that promise.”

“We worked hard, without stopping, day and night. We knew that behind every unresolved problem are people whose lives depend on better days arriving. It was our duty to make those days possible. We understood the weight of our responsibility and did not shy away from it.”

“There comes a moment when a city must choose: to keep accepting its own decline or find the strength to rise. We chose to rise and face the toughest challenges. We addressed issues that had remained unresolved for a long time and kept working, because any further delay would have meant another lost hope for our citizens,” Gjorgjievski said.

He also touched on other issues, saying he had worked on them during his time leading the City of Skopje./Telegrafi/