Former Health Minister Ilir Beqaj has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to have the “house arrest” security measure lifted.

In his request, Beqaj has proposed a property guarantee worth 2 million lekë as an alternative to changing the measure. He has also left it to the court’s discretion to set a different amount if the court considers it necessary.

Të lidhura None found

This is not the former minister’s first attempt to have the security measure eased. Beqaj has turned to the court several times before with similar requests, but all have been rejected so far.