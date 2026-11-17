The Alliance for Albanians (AA) reacted to reports that student representative Besar Sejdiu had been detained at the Blace border crossing.

The party said it was deeply concerned about the detention and the claim that Sejdiu had been placed on a special screening list without being given a clear explanation. According to the AA, it is unacceptable for a representative advocating for the rights of Albanian students to face such treatment without institutional transparency. The case, it said, raises serious suspicions of pressure on the critical student voice.

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The AA called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to immediately disclose who ordered the screening, what the legal basis was and whether the action was related to Sejdiu’s public advocacy. “Students are not enemies of the state, and institutions must not be used to intimidate them,” the party said.

The Student Movement also reacted to the detention, saying the action raises suspicions of deliberate institutional pressure on student representatives and an attempt to intimidate students and deter them from pursuing their legitimate demands.

“The separation and escorting of a student representative to the premises inside the border police facility, without a clear explanation, cannot be ignored,” the Student Movement said.