Democrats win Alaska too, deepening Republicans’ midterm election losses

Democrats win Alaska too, deepening Republicans’ midterm election losses

Alaska will be led by Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, who was projected to win the gubernatorial race by the Associated Press and NBC News. His victory is the final win for Democrats in the “blue wave” of midterm elections, which swept both state governorships and the U.S. Congress.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives, came out ahead of three Republican rivals. One of them had the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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U.S. media report that Alaska has not had a Democratic governor since 1998. With this victory, following the November 3 midterm elections, Democrats will hold a total of 30 governorships nationwide next year.

On the campaign trail, the Democrat focused on lowering the cost of living, fully funding public schools, and creating a regulatory framework for the construction of data centers.

He also secured the support of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of the Republican Party to have distanced herself from Trump on several foreign and domestic policy issues.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 18:37

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