Shqipe Selimi opposes the ruling in The Hague: Sentences against Thaçi, Fazliu, Smakaj and Kuqi are unjust

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Shqipe Selimi has described as unjust and unacceptable today’s ruling by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague sentencing Hashim Thaçi, Fadil Fazliu, Blerim Smakaj and Hajredin Kuqi.

In a post, the wife of Rexhep Selimi, a former KLA leader, also expressed dissatisfaction with other rulings by the Specialist Court. She mentioned the sentences handed down to former leaders of the KLA War Veterans’ Organization, as well as the conviction of four former KLA leaders.

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Selimi said she considers all these rulings unjust and placed them in the same context as today’s decision.

“We expect, and must continue, to fight for justice in the other stages of the judicial process,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Vetëvendosje MP welcomed the decision to acquit and release Isni Kilaj, offering her congratulations to him and his family.

Her reaction followed the Specialist Court’s latest ruling in The Hague in the case concerning the administration of justice.