Gërvalla on the enactment of the Bureau Law: Unjustifiable wealth can no longer hide behind power

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla welcomed the enactment of the Law on the State Bureau for the Verification and Confiscation of Unjustifiable Wealth. She described it as an important step toward strengthening the rule of law and combating unjustifiable wealth.

The President of the Republic of Kosovo enacted the law two weeks after it was approved by the Assembly of Kosovo. This paves the way for an institutional mechanism to address wealth acquired without justification.

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According to Gërvalla, the State Bureau brings to an end the period when unjustifiable wealth could be hidden behind power and privilege. The minister stressed that no one is above the law and that no one should benefit from wealth they cannot justify.

The law sets out how the State Bureau will be established and organized, its powers, and the procedures for verifying and confiscating unjustifiable wealth.