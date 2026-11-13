Movember campaign: Klekovski says men should not be afraid or ashamed to look after their health

Health Minister Sasho Klekovski today supported an initiative offering free PSA tests as part of the “Movember” campaign, aimed at the early detection of prostate cancer.

Those attending the event included member of parliament Dragan Kovaçki, president of the Medical Chamber Prof. Dr. Nikola Jankullovski, director of the Food and Veterinary Agency Jovica Andovski, and director of the University Clinic for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dr. Zlatе Mehmedoviq.

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Klekovski said that moustaches carry an important message in November: men’s health should not be treated as a taboo, and prevention is the best investment in it.

According to the minister, prostate cancer is among the most common malignancies in men. He noted that the number of newly diagnosed cases is rising and that, in the country, the disease is often detected at a more advanced stage, when treatment options are limited.

He said men often put off medical appointments out of fear, embarrassment or a belief that they are healthy. According to Klekovski, looking after one’s health is not a sign of weakness but a responsibility to oneself and one’s family.

The test is quick and simple, using a needle prick to take a drop of blood from a finger. The minister explained that an elevated PSA level does not necessarily mean cancer: it can also be linked to benign prostate enlargement, inflammation or infection.

A doctor interprets the result and, if there is cause for concern, refers the patient for a urological assessment. Discussions about PSA testing usually begin around age 50, or around age 45 for men with a family history of prostate cancer.