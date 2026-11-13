Movember campaign: Klekovski says men should not be afraid or ashamed to look after their health

Movember campaign: Klekovski says men should not be afraid or ashamed to look after their health

Health Minister Sasho Klekovski today supported an initiative offering free PSA tests as part of the “Movember” campaign, aimed at the early detection of prostate cancer.

Those attending the event included member of parliament Dragan Kovaçki, president of the Medical Chamber Prof. Dr. Nikola Jankullovski, director of the Food and Veterinary Agency Jovica Andovski, and director of the University Clinic for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dr. Zlatе Mehmedoviq.

Të lidhura

None found

Klekovski said that moustaches carry an important message in November: men’s health should not be treated as a taboo, and prevention is the best investment in it.

According to the minister, prostate cancer is among the most common malignancies in men. He noted that the number of newly diagnosed cases is rising and that, in the country, the disease is often detected at a more advanced stage, when treatment options are limited.

He said men often put off medical appointments out of fear, embarrassment or a belief that they are healthy. According to Klekovski, looking after one’s health is not a sign of weakness but a responsibility to oneself and one’s family.

The test is quick and simple, using a needle prick to take a drop of blood from a finger. The minister explained that an elevated PSA level does not necessarily mean cancer: it can also be linked to benign prostate enlargement, inflammation or infection.

A doctor interprets the result and, if there is cause for concern, refers the patient for a urological assessment. Discussions about PSA testing usually begin around age 50, or around age 45 for men with a family history of prostate cancer.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 20:08

Tags: , , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobetjojobet giriş