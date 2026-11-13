Car ends up in ditch on Lushnjë-Berat road; mother and child taken to hospital for checks

Car ends up in ditch on Lushnjë-Berat road; mother and child taken to hospital for checks

A car carrying five people left the road on a bend near the village of Kashtbardhë, on the Lushnjë-Berat road, and ended up in a ditch.

Four adults and one child were in the car. Preliminary information suggests that speed may have caused the accident.

Të lidhura

None found

No serious injuries have been reported. The mother and child were taken to hospital for medical checks, but examinations showed they had not been injured.

Traffic police and forensic police have arrived at the scene and are working to document the accident and establish its circumstances.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 20:07

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