Gërvalla: Jurisprudence exam will be based on merit

Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla has announced that, starting today, October 9, a new application period for the Jurisprudence Exam has opened, inviting young legal professionals to take advantage of this opportunity.

In a notice published on her Facebook account, Gërvalla explained that applications will be accepted until October 19, 2026, through the e-Kosova electronic platform.

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According to her, the Jurisprudence Exam is scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22, 2026.

Full notice:

Dear young legal professionals, good morning!

Today we are starting the day with good news for everyone awaiting the opportunity to take the Jurisprudence Exam, as a new application period opens today.

Application period: October 9–19, 2026, through the e-Kosova platform: https://ekosova.rks-gov.net/512

The exam will be held on November 21 and 22, 2026.

I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and apply in as large a number as possible, while wishing you success in this important step toward your professional development and advancement.

As Minister of Justice, I remain fully committed to ensuring that this process is conducted fairly and professionally and is based entirely on merit.

For detailed information, you can refer to the official website of the Ministry of Justice: https://md.rks-gov.net/sherbimet-per…/jurisprudenca/

Best of luck to everyone!