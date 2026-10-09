Metaj: A stronger partnership to empower and integrate women

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MPB) has presented the RISE project, which aims to economically and psychosocially empower repatriated women and refugee women in the Republic of Kosovo. The initiative seeks to create more favorable conditions for their integration and independence.

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In his opening remarks, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Genc Metaj, outlined the ministry’s achievements this year in developing policies and mechanisms for the reintegration of repatriated persons and the integration of persons under international protection. He particularly emphasized the need to include women and girls in these processes, while expressing his commitment to expanding cooperation with strategic partners.

The conference was also attended by Finland’s ambassador, Eevamari Laaksonen, whose participation highlighted the role of cooperation between institutions and international organizations in supporting groups facing a greater need for assistance.

RISE is funded by Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and will be implemented together with the Helsinki Deaconess Institute Foundation, JRS Kosovo and the Kosovo Rehabilitation Centre for Torture Survivors.

The project will provide repatriated and refugee women with better access to economic opportunities, various support services and psychosocial assistance. Through these measures, it aims to create the conditions for them to build more stable, independent lives and become integrated into the community.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, empowering women and guaranteeing equal opportunities are important foundations for an inclusive society. For this reason, RISE will not be limited to directly supporting beneficiaries, but will also contribute to increasing institutional capacities, improving services and developing new cooperation practices.

The experience and results gathered during the implementation of the project are expected to ensure an impact even after its completion. This is expected to help with the long-term integration of repatriated and refugee women, as well as the creation of an environment in which they have more opportunities for development, participation and independence.