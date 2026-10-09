BDI calls for institutional responsibility and Astrit Iseni’s resignation over violence against two young men

The Democratic Union for Integration has called for a full investigation into the incident involving two young men, aged 21 and 23, who, according to their accounts, were brutally assaulted by police.

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BDI is calling for an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation to shed light on all the circumstances of the case and establish responsibility for any possible violations by police officers. According to the party, silence and a lack of accountability are not an option.

According to reports, the internal police report allegedly claims that the young men took a police officer’s pistol, while they themselves state that the weapon ended up in the vehicle after police smashed its window. The young men also claim that the police officers fired their weapons, punctured the vehicle’s tires and then beat them after tying them up and laying them on the ground.

BDI is calling for the resignation of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Astrit Iseni, as well as full institutional responsibility for the case. The party emphasizes that the rights and dignity of citizens cannot be violated by those whose duty is to protect them.