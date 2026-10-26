Gashi: Those responsible for any lapses in the Arlinda Zekaj case will face the law

Gashi: Those responsible for any lapses in the Arlinda Zekaj case will face the law

State Chief Prosecutor Zejnullah Gashi said that anyone who may have failed or made mistakes while handling the case of Arlinda Zekaj will be held accountable if the investigation establishes that violations occurred.

During an interview on the Debat Plus program, Gashi announced that a coordinator had been appointed within his office to verify all investigative actions taken since the case began.

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“Every link in the chain that failed or showed professional shortcomings will be held accountable for the mistakes made. The coordinator in our office has been authorized to review all investigative actions, from beginning to end, including those of the Police and other social services,” Gashi said.

He said that a notice on measures against those responsible could be published within a few days, on Wednesday or Thursday, if lapses are identified.

“Within a few days, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we will issue a statement regarding the actions we will take against those responsible, if there are any possible lapses,” Gashi said.

Gashi stressed that he did not want to prejudge the situation, explaining that the responsibility could be disciplinary, including dismissal, but also criminal if elements suggesting a possible offense are uncovered. “Those individuals will be accountable before the law. I guarantee this to all the citizens of Kosovo,” he added.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 22:02

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