The Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed that this morning police forces entered the “Makstil” steel plant, where they are checking soil and some raw materials as part of investigations into possible offenses against the environment.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Goce Andreevski, the actions are being carried out by the police Unit for Economic Crime and Corruption within the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector. He said that after obtaining operational information and the public prosecutor’s order from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje, soil and raw material samples are being taken and analyzed in order to verify suspicions of possible criminal acts in the field of environmental crime.

Të lidhura None found

The Interior Ministry did not provide additional details about the operation, but announced that the public will be informed after the inspection is completed.