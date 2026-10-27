Haxhiu and Mickoski discuss expanding cooperation between Kosovo and North Macedonia

Haxhiu and Mickoski discuss expanding cooperation between Kosovo and North Macedonia

In Skopje, the speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, met with the prime minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski. The talks focused on deepening relations between the two countries and advancing joint projects for the benefit of citizens.

The parties discussed infrastructure initiatives in particular, including the Prizren-Tetovo road and the Skopje-Blace motorway, as well as the energy interconnection between the two states.

Të lidhura

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Haxhiu said that completing these projects as quickly as possible was in the common interest, so that commitments could be translated into concrete results.

“The importance of these projects goes beyond infrastructure. They enable the easier movement of people and goods, while also demonstrating the cooperation between Kosovo and North Macedonia as good neighbors. The Kosovo Assembly will support the projects and closely monitor their progress until completion,” Haxhiu stressed.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 18:20

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