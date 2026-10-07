From Shkozet to Elbasan and the fatal return to Durrës, how Ergys Agasi was followed step by step until his arrest

New details from the State Police operation have shed light on the arrest of Ergys Agasi, whom SPAK accuses of leading a structured criminal group in the AKSHI file.

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According to investigative file data, in the final hours before his arrest, Agasi was monitored continuously by law enforcement structures. The surveillance was carried out primarily through drones, which recorded video and photographic footage of his movements.

He was spotted on the morning of August 26 in the Shkozet area of Durrës. Shortly before noon, he left the villa complex in a luxury vehicle and headed toward Elbasan.

The vehicle’s itinerary was tracked and documented in real time by police intelligence. During the return, police services intercepted him in the Plepa area of Durrës, where Ergys Agasi was arrested. In the same vehicle, former police officer Ulian Shpataraku was also handcuffed.

Minute-by-minute monitoring of Ergys Agasi’s movements from Durrës to Elbasan

11:39 a.m.: A person suspected to be Ergys Agasi was seen exiting the second-floor premises of the villa complex. He was wearing a white shirt and black three-quarter pants. The person continued moving toward the first-floor lobby and then entered the interior premises of the complex.

11:59 a.m.: During surveillance, a black Audi A6 with a roof rack was observed entering the complex. After passing through the main gate, the vehicle proceeded toward the underground parking of the villa complex. Due to tinted windows, it was not possible to identify the people inside.

12:02 p.m.: Drone surveillance captured the Audi A6 exiting the underground parking. In the front seat, next to the driver, a person in a white shirt was seen. Based on available data and observed circumstances, he was suspected to be Ergys Agasi, seated in the passenger seat. After communication with the officer, the vehicle was kept under surveillance for further actions.

12:03 p.m.: The black Audi A6, with license plate AB323JK, left the villa complex without stopping. The vehicle passed toward Nishtulla and the Shkozet roundabout, continued toward Plepa, and then traveled along roads near the railway tracks, which lead to Plazh Road in Durrës. After reaching the Plepa area, it continued on the highway toward Kavaja, Rrogozhina, Peqin, and Elbasan.

1:35 p.m.: After passing the Bradashesh roundabout, the vehicle with license plate AB323JK continued on “Kadri Hoxha” Street. Near the agri-food market, it turned into a side street on the right. After communication with the officer, the Audi A6 was no longer kept under surveillance, while monitoring teams positioned themselves near the Bradashesh roundabout.

6:16 p.m.: The Audi A6 with license plate AB323JK was observed exiting “Kadri Hoxha” Street. It continued without interruption from the Bradashesh roundabout toward the highway, in the direction of Peqin, Rrogozhina, and Kavaja. Near the Plepa area, in cooperation and coordination with other uniformed services of the Durrës Local Directorate, the vehicle that had been kept under surveillance was stopped.

After searching the black Audi A6, with license plate AB323JK, it was found that Ergys Agasi was in the front seat. Driving the vehicle was another person, who after verification turned out to be citizen Uljan Shpataraku.