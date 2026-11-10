US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence

US soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence

British police have arrested a senior US service member suspected of assisting Russian intelligence services.

The operation took place on Tuesday near Gloucester, in western England.

Të lidhura

None found

According to authorities, the 41-year-old is being investigated for violations of Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act. These provisions concern obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. In this case, the suspicions relate to Russia.

The arrested man remains in custody at a London police station as the investigation continues.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the arrest as a significant development and said allegations of espionage are the greatest concern for the United States and its allies.

“This significant arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is the greatest concern for the United States and our allies,” Patel said.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, who heads the US Army Counterintelligence Command, also highlighted the danger of insider threats.

“The alleged conduct of a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information is a stark reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,” he said.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 22:15

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