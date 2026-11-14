From international cocaine trafficking to a lavish life in Dubai: who is the Albanian “Napoleon” and what is the €17 million fortune of Suada Sherifi

An investigation published by the Italian media has brought an international cocaine trafficking scheme into the spotlight, one that extends across several European countries and has a major hub of activity in the Balkans.

The protagonist of this investigation is 44-year-old Albanian Eneo Carka, known by the nickname “Napoleon,” who is suspected of having built relationships with powerful criminal organizations at an international level.

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Investigators say he has sent large shipments of cocaine to Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy’s Liguria region, which also includes La Spezia.

Carka is suspected of using advanced tools for his communications, making it more difficult for authorities to intercept his conversations.

The network in Milan and ties to criminal groups

The investigative report also mentions a support base in Milan. According to the investigation, a 46-year-old Albanian is suspected of having played a role in receiving drug shipments and making payments for the cocaine consignments.

Carka is described as an influential figure in international trafficking networks, thanks to contacts he is suspected of having established with various criminal groups.

He speaks Albanian, English, Italian and Spanish. According to the Italian report, the Albanian also communicated with important figures involved in drug trafficking in Latin America.

Dubai and shelter for those wanted for serious crimes

The investigation also focuses on Dubai, which is presented as a destination where people suspected of links to international organized crime reside.

One of the names mentioned is 49-year-old Sheval Muaremi, whom the authorities consider one of the main leaders of the Saraj clan, on the outskirts of Skopje. He is suspected of murder, involvement in a criminal organization and trafficking large quantities of cocaine.

According to the article, Muaremi has been based in Dubai for two years and is also active on social media. The Italian media point out that the lack of effective extradition agreements between the United Arab Emirates and several countries complicates the surrender of people wanted by the authorities.

Denis Matoshi and the €17 million property

Among those involved in this investigation is 37-year-old Albanian Denis Matoshi, known as Eldi Dizdari, who faces charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The report also focuses on his former wife, Suada Sherifi, a former Miss Albania.

According to Belgian authorities, Sherifi is suspected of owning real estate in the United Arab Emirates valued at around €17 million.

The article states that she lives in Dubai and organizes lavish parties, where she appears together with her new partner.