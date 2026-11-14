14 November 2026: Rain across the country and strong winds along the coast

14 November 2026: Rain across the country and strong winds along the coast

Unsettled weather conditions will prevail in Albania today. Moderate to dense cloud cover, interspersed with sunny spells, is expected, along with rain across most of the country.

Rain will begin in the early hours of the day. Initially, precipitation is expected to be light, with locally moderate intensity in the far northwest of the country.

Të lidhura

None found

During the day, rain will occur intermittently across most of Albania. It will be mostly light, but periods of moderate rain are expected in the northwest and southwest. Brief thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

Winds will blow mainly from the south, with an average speed of around 8 m/s. At times, they may reach 16 m/s, especially along the coast and in valley areas.

At sea, waves of force 4-6 are forecast, bringing rough conditions.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 08:52

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