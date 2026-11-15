France: Cyberattack on Maileva affects data of more than 22 million people

France: Cyberattack on Maileva affects data of more than 22 million people

A cyberattack on Maileva, a French platform owned by the La Poste group, has affected more than 22 million people. The attack took place in September, and French media reported on Saturday that the personal data of 22 million people had been stolen.

In an official statement, the group said contact details had been exposed, including the first names, surnames and postal addresses of Maileva’s client companies. According to French media, the company has notified the National Commission on Informatics and Civil Liberties (CNIL) and filed a criminal complaint. La Poste said a judicial investigation had been launched, describing the incident as one of the largest data breaches in France.

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Maileva digitizes document processes and sends correspondence for professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and large companies in France. It handles payslips, registered letters, invoices and notices of general shareholders’ meetings. The platform has more than 70 million users and sent 180 million documents in 2024.

The French postal group has been hit by a cyberattack before. In 2025, a few days before Christmas, pro-Russian hackers claimed responsibility for an attack that disrupted parcel tracking and significantly hampered French postal services during one of the busiest periods of the year.


Shtuar 15.11.2026 09:37

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