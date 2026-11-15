AS Senjak denies taking out a loan from Alta Banka in Serbia

Following VLEN’s press conferences, AS Senjak has denied taking out a loan from Alta Banka in the Republic of Serbia, Telegrafi Macedonia reports. The company also said it reserves the right to take legal action to protect its integrity and reputation.

In its statement, AS Senjak said false information and claims about the company had circulated publicly in recent days. It said its response was intended to clarify the facts and prevent misinformation.

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The company said it had not taken out any loan from Alta Banka in the Republic of Serbia. It also denied having any role or influence in the bank’s entry into the market of the Republic of North Macedonia, stressing that the process is the responsibility of the relevant state institutions.

AS Senjak claimed its name was being used for political purposes and that the company was being unfairly drawn into malicious debates and disputes unrelated to its business. It described itself as a private business that operates and makes decisions independently, without political or external influence.

According to the statement, the company’s reputation has been built over the years through honest work, integrity and respect for the law. AS Senjak therefore warned that it may take legal action against any individual or legal entity that publishes or spreads defamatory statements and false claims that harm it, seeking accountability through the competent institutions.

The company added that, despite these developments, it remains committed to its employees and their families, who earn a living and build their future through their work at AS Senjak. The statement ended with the words: “Respectfully, AS SENJAK.”