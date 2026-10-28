Albert Sylaj taken to police station after arrest in Deçan

Albert Sylaj taken to police station after arrest in Deçan

Albert Sylaj, suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, has been arrested after spending several hours on the run.

According to the Police, following intensive operational and investigative work and cooperation with members of the public, authorities managed to locate and detain Sylaj. He was wanted in connection with a “serious murder” case that took place on October 25, 2026, in the village of Vitomiricë, Peja.

Të lidhura

None found

The Police said the arrest was made tonight, at around 11:40 p.m., in Deçan by the relevant units.

Image

Immediately after being detained, Sylaj was escorted by police officers to the police station.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 08:31

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