Trump dismisses White House cybersecurity chief, decision comes after technical collapses in US

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Sean Cairncross, the White House cybersecurity director, as the United States experiences a string of technical failures that have hit its critical digital infrastructure.

The news was reported by Reuters, which cited a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity. A White House official also confirmed Cairncross’s departure.

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According to sources, one of the main reasons for the decision was the lack of qualifications and specialized expertise required to lead this institution. However, the full circumstances that led to his dismissal remain unclear.

Cairncross held the post of head of the Office of the National Cyber Director, the body that coordinates cybersecurity strategies and policies for the federal government. In that role, he had authority to protect vital digital infrastructure and to coordinate actions among government agencies against cyber threats.

He was also active in discussions on regulating artificial intelligence models, a topic that is gaining increasing weight in the current administration.

Disruptions at airports, banks and intelligence services

His dismissal comes at a sensitive moment for American digital security. In recent days, technical anomalies have been reported in various sectors, including air traffic control, airlines, banking institutions and the systems of intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA).

These events have heightened concerns about the resilience of the country’s technological infrastructure and the heavy reliance of essential services on computer systems.

However, U.S. officials have not said that the identified incidents are linked to one another or that they are the result of an organized cyberattack. There is also no evidence that these episodes directly influenced the decision to dismiss Cairncross.

His role is expected to be assumed temporarily by Kirsten Davis, who currently leads information technology at the Department of Defense.

Her placement in this role is part of a broader reorganization of cybersecurity staff, aimed at strengthening coordination between institutions and reinforcing the protection of digital systems.

Davis is expected to work closely with other senior administration figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the national security adviser.

Before taking this post, Sean Cairncross had built his career mainly within Republican politics. He had served at the Republican National Committee (RNC), where he handled organizational and administrative matters.

Cairncross began his term in August 2025, although his professional experience did not include a long-term engagement in the cybersecurity sector.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration must begin the process of selecting a permanent head, whose appointment will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

As Axios reports, the timing of the departure is also linked to political calculations in Washington and the possibility that control of Congress could change after the next elections.

This reorganization comes at a time when protecting digital infrastructure, securing government systems and the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence have become top priorities for the U.S. administration.