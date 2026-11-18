Atalanta Zeqiraj has been appointed judge for the preliminary hearing at the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) in the case involving former deputy prime minister and former minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku and 27 others.

Zeqiraj was selected by a draw at GJKKO, just two days after the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) sent the case to trial.

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According to the Special Prosecution, the investigation uncovered violations in 10 tenders worth a total of about 400 million euros excluding VAT: the Llogara Tunnel, several sections of Tirana’s Outer Ring Road, the Sheshi Shqiponja–Bulevardi i Ri and Sheshi Shqiponja–Lumi i Tiranës road segments, the Porto Romano road in Durrës, and the reconstruction of Albcontrol’s technology building.

The former deputy prime minister and former minister is accused of violating equal treatment of bidders in nine cases, passive corruption, concealing assets in two cases and money laundering. According to SPAK, she directed and influenced procurement procedures to predetermine and favor the winning companies.

According to SPAK, violations in the Llogara Tunnel tender procedure caused economic damage to the state budget of 7.48 billion lek, or about 78 million euros, through the calculation of the tender’s maximum budget and the approval of a revised cost estimate with inflated prices and quantities.

Besides Balluku, the other defendants are: Viola Haxhiademi, Evis Berberi, Ergys Verdho, Gentian Gjyli, Erald Elezi, Genti Raça, Miranda Shkurti, Jetmira Dervishi, Mirzeta Kashnica, Jonida Çeçe, Klarita Konomi, Arbër Troka, Adja Strazimiri, Anila Sulollari, Adrian Kroi, Gëzim Noni, Nikollaq Mihali, Eduart Agalliu, Arlinda Gordani, Denis Xhoxhi, Dhurata Lazaj, Joana Bushi, Igli Tare, Pandeli Carapuli, Arbër Abazi, the company “Alko Impex General Construction” and the company “Eurocol” sh.p.k.

THE TENDERS

For the Llogara Tunnel tender, SPAK says the consortium of Turkish companies “Intekar Yapi” and “Asl Insaat” was favored. In connection with this procedure, the ministry’s former secretary-general Viola Haxhiademi, former heads of the Albanian Road Authority Ergys Verdho and Evis Berberi, and other officials are accused of breaching legal obligations in setting the criteria and calculating the tender’s maximum budget. According to a technical assessment, the calculation of that budget caused economic damage of about 2 billion lek, while approval of the revised cost estimate during implementation of the contract caused a further loss of about 5.48 billion lek. The damage from these two actions amounts to about 7.48 billion lek, or 80 million euros.

In the tender for work on Sheshi Shqiponja–Lumi i Tiranës, Lot 1 and QMT, with a maximum budget of 2.38 billion lek, “Salillari” was favored. In Lot 2 of the Sheshi Shqiponja–Bulevardi i Ri segment, with a maximum budget of 2.49 billion lek, the consortium of “4A-M & ED Konstruksion” and “IDK Konstruksion” was favored, while “Albstar” was favored in the project for bridges over the Tirana River, with a maximum budget of 2.56 billion lek.

In Lot 4 of Tirana’s Outer Ring Road, with a maximum budget of 2.1 billion lek, the consortium of “Euroteorema Peqin”, “PE-VLA-KU” and “Nova Construction 2012” was favored; in Lot 5, with a maximum budget of 1.94 billion lek, the consortium of “G.P.G Company” and “Senka”; in Lot 6, with a maximum budget of 1.82 billion lek, “Gjoka Konstruksion”; and in Lot 7, with a maximum budget of 2.35 billion lek, the consortium of “Alko-Impex General Construction” and “2T”.

For these procedures, SPAK says the deadlines for submitting bids were shortened, unjustified criteria were imposed and competition was restricted, while in some cases winners were declared in violation of the tender criteria.

In the tender for the Porto Romano road, Lot 3, with a maximum budget of about 1.5 billion lek, “Geci” is suspected of having been favored. In the procedure for reconstructing Albcontrol’s technology building, with a maximum budget of about 88.65 million lek, “Eurocol” was favored and, according to SPAK, was also granted an advance payment of 50% of the contract value.

THE SEIZED VILLAS

Another significant part of the investigation concerns two coastal villas that SPAK says Balluku obtained in exchange for favoring companies in tenders and concealed through fictitious contracts in the name of former footballer Igli Tare.

The first villa, in Palasë, currently worth about 1.11 million euros, is suspected of having been obtained through an initial investment of 250,000 euros by Igli Tare and subsequent work financed by Arbër Abazi, administrator of “Alko-Impex General Construction”. The estimate for the additional work ranged from 288,616 to 410,526 euros, while the work carried out by Abazi was worth 13,875,415 lek. Abazi is also accused of active corruption and document forgery, as he is suspected of financing the villa’s completion in exchange for his company being favored in the Tirana Ring Road tender, Lot 7.

The second villa, in Dhërmi, with a current market value of about 720,000 euros, is suspected of having been obtained in exchange for favoring “Eurocol” in the Albcontrol tender. According to SPAK, the improper benefit amounts to 145,000 euros and was concealed through a fictitious purchase agreement in Igli Tare’s name.

Pandeli Carapuli, administrator of “Eurocol”, and Joana Bushi are also suspected of having been used to conceal this property through fictitious ownership documents and a rental agreement.

SPAK says the total value of the two seized villas is 1.83 million euros.