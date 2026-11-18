Edi Rama arrives at Parliament for session on fiscal package and 2027 budget

Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived at Parliament shortly before 10:00, ahead of the opening of today’s plenary session. Lawmakers will discuss the fiscal package and the 2027 budget, two initiatives previously reviewed by parliamentary committees.

The Democratic Party will have fewer lawmakers in attendance, as 12 of its MPs have been suspended. They include parliamentary group leader Gazment Bardhi and Secretary-General Flamur Noka.

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A day earlier, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha said the party’s lawmakers would vote against the draft budget. He said it had been drawn up without transparency or consultation with citizens or business representatives.

Berisha also said the draft budget serves a narrow circle of beneficiaries, while Albanian citizens and businesses bear the financial cost.

If approved in principle by Parliament, the draft budget will be examined article by article in parliamentary committees before returning to a plenary session for a final vote.

The agenda also includes amendments to the laws on income tax, value-added tax (VAT), tax procedures, national taxes and excise duties.

Lawmakers will also review amendments to the law on social housing, a decision concerning the Special Parliamentary Committee on Administrative and Territorial Reform, and matters outside the agenda.

The session will open with the approval of the minutes of the meeting held on October 29, 2026. Announcements will follow before the review of draft legislation begins.

The full agenda for the plenary session is as follows:

1. Approval of the minutes of the plenary session held on October 29, 2026.

2. Announcements.

3. Review of the bill providing for additions and amendments to Law No. 29/2023, “On income tax,” as amended.

4. Review of the bill on amendments and additions to Law No. 92/2014, “On value-added tax in the Republic of Albania,” as amended.

5. Review of the bill amending and supplementing Law No. 9920, dated May 19, 2008, “On tax procedures in the Republic of Albania,” as amended.

6. Review of the bill on amendments to Law No. 9975, dated July 28, 2008, “On national taxes,” as amended.

7. Review of the bill on amendments and additions to Law No. 61/2012, “On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,” as amended.

8. Review of the bill “On the 2027 budget.”

9. Review of the bill on amendments and additions to Law No. 22/2018, “On social housing,” as amended.

10. Review of the draft decision amending Parliament’s Decision No. 169/2026, “On the establishment of the Special Parliamentary Committee for the second phase of Administrative and Territorial Reform in the Republic of Albania.”

11. Discussion of matters outside the agenda.