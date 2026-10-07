Former CIA agent admits embezzling nearly $194 million; 300 gold bars seized from his home

David Rush, a former CIA officer, has pleaded guilty to misappropriating nearly $194 million in public funds.

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Rush, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, near Washington, through an agreement with prosecutors.

The court has scheduled January 28 for sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine and an order to repay the misappropriated funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from October 2025 until his arrest in May 2026, Rush used funds allocated for CIA covert operations for personal purposes.

The indictment describes the use of the money to purchase luxury real estate, expensive watches, gold bars and at least one high-value vehicle.

A search of his home in May revealed the scale of the wealth he had accumulated. The FBI seized around 300 gold bars, approximately $2 million in cash and about 30 luxury watches. The gold bars were worth more than $46 million.

“Federal public servants have a duty to serve the American people, not themselves,” Attorney General Todd Blunts said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Rush “abused his position” and “betrayed the public trust.” He added that the FBI was informed of the case following an internal investigation by the spy agency.

The charging document also alleges that, at the end of 2025, Rush passed confidential information about a secret U.S. human source to an agent of an unspecified foreign government. However, he has not faced criminal prosecution over this action, at least at this stage.

Because of his position at the CIA, Rush held a security clearance and had access to classified information. According to the indictment, he was appointed to the post in part after providing false information about his credentials and career in the U.S. Navy.