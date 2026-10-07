Election of new president, Albin Kurti reacts: Institutional stability! We will work together for the success of former KLA leaders on appeal

Election of new president, Albin Kurti reacts: Institutional stability! We will work together for the success of former KLA leaders on appeal

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has reacted following the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as the country’s new president.

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In a post, Kurti described her election as a development that brings institutional stability to Kosovo.

Referring to the amended law on the Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, Kurti stressed that efforts would be made to support the appeals process for the former KLA leaders.

“The Republic has a new president, Professor Justina Shiroka-Pula, and Kosovo has stable institutions.

We also have the amended law on the Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, and we will work together for the success of the former KLA leaders on appeal.

I thank the members of parliament who took part in the vote, as well as Chairman Hamza, who accepted the proposal. A great deal of work and effort went into reaching a compromise in the end. For the Republic of Kosovo!

Congratulations to the new president and to all citizens,” Kurti wrote on Facebook.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 08:10

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