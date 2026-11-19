Protesters continue their stand in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and demand the government’s resignation

On 19 November, citizens gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building, continuing the protest demanding the resignation of Edi Rama.

Participants have made it known that they will not leave the square until their demand, articulated since 31 May, is met.

Të lidhura None found

Protesters continue to stand in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, although police have called on them to disperse.

Under the government’s normative act, police do not allow citizens to stand on the boulevard, but they have decided to continue their daily gathering.