Five migrants from Nepal found in Kumanovo, driver from Skopje detained

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Macedonia announced that on November 17, 2026, around 10:30 p.m., in Kumanovo, at the place called “NATO Junction,” A.I., 29, from Skopje was arrested.

The intervention was carried out by police officers from the Sopot Border Surveillance Police Station, within the Regional Center for Northern Border Affairs.

Të lidhura None found

During a check of the passenger vehicle “Volkswagen Golf” with Skopje license plates, driven by the detained person, five migrants from Nepal were found.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the person was held at the police station, while the migrants were sent to the Foreigners’ Reception Center in Skopje. After the case is fully documented, the relevant charges will follow.