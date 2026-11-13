Shiroka-Pula: The US remains an irreplaceable strategic partner for Kosovo

President Justina Shiroka-Pula met today with the United States chargé d’affaires in Pristina, Anu Prattipati. The discussion focused on current political developments in the country.

Shiroka-Pula welcomed the increased pace of work by the Assembly and the government following the resolution of the institutional crisis, noting the importance of institutional stability and fully functioning institutions.

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The president reaffirmed Kosovo’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and stressed that the United States remains an irreplaceable strategic partner for Kosovo.