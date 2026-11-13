Shiroka-Pula: The US remains an irreplaceable strategic partner for Kosovo

Shiroka-Pula: The US remains an irreplaceable strategic partner for Kosovo

President Justina Shiroka-Pula met today with the United States chargé d’affaires in Pristina, Anu Prattipati. The discussion focused on current political developments in the country.

Shiroka-Pula welcomed the increased pace of work by the Assembly and the government following the resolution of the institutional crisis, noting the importance of institutional stability and fully functioning institutions.

Të lidhura

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The president reaffirmed Kosovo’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and stressed that the United States remains an irreplaceable strategic partner for Kosovo.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 16:25

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