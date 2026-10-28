Flavio Bolsonaro arrives in Miami with his family after traveling through Argentina and Ecuador and obtaining a US visa

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro has arrived in Miami, Florida, with his wife and two daughters. The trip comes after his defeat in Brazil’s presidential election and the imposition of a travel ban.

Along the way, he traveled on a private jet owned by an Argentine businessman and passed through Argentina and Ecuador, avoiding Brazilian airspace, media outlets reported.

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The Gulfstream IV jet departed from Guayaquil and landed at Miami-Opa Locka Airport, which is used mainly by private aircraft. Bolsonaro and his family spent a short time at the airport before leaving in vehicles escorted by police. They used black umbrellas to avoid cameras.

A senior US State Department official had announced that Bolsonaro and his family would be issued visas. US President Donald Trump also said he would approve their entry, describing Brazil’s election situation as unusual and criticizing the process.

His disappearance from public view for more than 24 hours after the election fueled uncertainty and speculation about his departure. Argentine immigration authorities later confirmed that Bolsonaro entered Argentina by land on Tuesday evening.

According to Argentine media, he left Puerto Iguazú Airport on the private jet associated with businessman Sergio Daniel Mastropietro. Reports say Mastropietro is under investigation in Argentina over various matters. The aircraft first flew to Guayaquil, Ecuador, and then continued to Miami.

Brazil’s Federal Police have been criticized for allowing Bolsonaro to leave the country despite the travel ban.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva called his departure shameful. At an event in Brasília, Lula criticized the Bolsonaro family for their stance toward the United States.

After arriving in Miami, Flavio Bolsonaro declined to comment to the media. According to reports, he is expected to hold a news conference in the coming days.

It is still unclear whether Bolsonaro and his family will stay in the United States for long or whether the visit will be temporary.