Flavio Bolsonaro arrives in Miami after leaving Brazil; US expected to issue visas to family

Flavio Bolsonaro has left Brazil and arrived in Miami, United States, international media report.

The Brazilian senator, who lost the presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traveled to the US with his wife and two daughters. A US State Department official told CNN that he and his family members would be issued visas.

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Reports in the Brazilian media have linked Bolsonaro’s departure to a money-laundering investigation. A court had confiscated his passport to prevent him from leaving the country, while it is unclear how he left Brazil, as the media have published different versions.

Argentina’s National Directorate of Migration announced that Flavio Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, and their daughters Carolina and Luiza entered Argentina on October 27 at 10:50 p.m. They crossed through the Tancredo Neves International Bridge border crossing in Misiones province.

According to Argentine authorities, the family members had valid travel documents and there was no legal obstacle to their entry into the country.

The announcement said that at 11:30 p.m., the delegation departed on a private aircraft operated by Baires Fly S.A., bound for Guayaquil, Ecuador. Agence France-Presse reported that Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

A CNN source said that the senator had used an Italian passport to enter Argentina. Various reports have emerged about Bolsonaro’s travel documents. The Infobae portal initially wrote that he had arrived at the airport and was expected to complete customs and immigration procedures before traveling to the US.

The cancellation of his Brazilian passport would make it more difficult for him to travel abroad. According to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Bolsonaro had not handed over the passports to the authorities, so Brazilian police decided to invalidate them.

It is not known whether he passed through Puerto Iguazu Airport in Argentina.

His brother, former Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, has lived in the United States since February 2025.

Eduardo has faced legal proceedings in Brazil over allegations that he used his influence to encourage US sanctions against Brazilian authorities and economic sectors. According to the allegations, the aim was to influence legal proceedings involving his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reports say that he lives in Southlake, Texas, with his wife, Heloísa, in a roughly 424-square-meter villa equipped with a swimming pool. The property is valued at around 6 million Brazilian reais, or approximately $1.22 million.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the right-wing candidate who lost the presidential runoff, is reportedly planning to hold a press conference to explain why he left Brazil. According to reports, the statement could be made in Washington.

The US State Department official’s statement to CNN that the family would be issued visas is expected to clarify their residency status in the US.

Editorial note: Before publication, verification of the dates, the status of the passports, and the legal proceedings is recommended, as some claims in the source text are unclear or contradictory.