Police shot him in the eye with a rubber bullet; Health Minister: Erjon Vishkulli’s operation in Rome was successful!

Health Minister Klodiana Spahiu announced that protester Erjon Vishkulli has successfully undergone surgery at the Gemelli clinic in Rome. According to her, doctors managed to save his eye, but “the journey toward restoring his sight will continue with patience and faith.”

Erjon Vishkulli, a 28-year-old from Elbasan, was injured in the eye during student protests that have been taking place in Tirana for 16 days.

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Police hit him in the left eye with a rubber bullet as he was protesting in the square. After the injury, he underwent surgery in Albania, but because his case was complex, he was sent to Italy for specialized medical treatment.

In a statement, Minister Spahiu also announced that the government had approved financial support for Erjon Vishkulli’s treatment.

The minister’s full statement:

Today seems to be a day for good news. After the new fiscal package and the first draft budget in history to exceed the €10 billion mark passed through the government, I received good news from Rome.

Erjon Vishkulli has successfully undergone surgery at the Gemelli clinic in Rome, which saved the boy’s eye.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Albanian government, and with deep gratitude, I thanked Professor Stanislao Rizzo, who successfully performed the operation with great professionalism, dedication and human compassion. The government also approved financial support for Erjon today.

Beyond knowledge and professional skill, it is precisely this human side—the coming together of people in the spirit of humanity—that makes these situations so special.

I wish Erjon a full recovery and strength with every step ahead. The successful operation is good news, while the journey toward restoring his sight will continue with patience and faith.

My sincere gratitude to Professor Rizzo for what he did, and congratulations to Erjon’s family and friends.