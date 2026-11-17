Five arrested over suspected plot to carry out an assassination in Greece

Greek and North Macedonian authorities have uncovered a suspected murder plot in Greece that may be linked to the Iranian security services.

Five people were arrested in a joint operation by the two countries. The announcement was made on Tuesday by North Macedonia’s National Security Agency and Greek intelligence officials.

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An investigation by North Macedonian authorities led to the discovery of a group of people suspected of preparing to carry out an assassination in Greece under the instructions of an Iranian national. The identity of the potential target has not been disclosed.

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Greek intelligence service. According to its findings, the Iranian national had links to the Iranian security services, as well as to a person known in the criminal underworld, who is suspected of helping find individuals to carry out the assassination.

Greek security officials said that on November 12, a North Macedonian national was arrested in Greece and later extradited to his country. Following this, North Macedonian authorities carried out an operation in which four more people were arrested.

A Greek intelligence official said that one of those arrested in North Macedonia may have revealed details about the meeting with the Iranian national and the assassination plans.

Greek authorities also said that the suspects had criminal backgrounds and had traveled to Iran, where they met with the person suspected of directing the operation.

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency said that since the beginning of 2026, it had taken steps to identify the plans of individuals linked to foreign and Iranian actors suspected of preparing terrorist acts.