A major internet security incident has affected 178 organizations and websites worldwide. They include CNN, BBC, Zoom, IKEA, Fox News, HSBC and Salesforce.

Reports say the attackers used the Optimizely technology platform to inject malicious code into organizations’ websites. As a result, visitors were exposed to the risk of having their personal and financial information stolen.

Të lidhura None found

The malware was designed to steal bank card details, manipulate cryptocurrency transactions, and capture users’ browser cookies and screenshots.

Apple devices were also targeted by the hackers. Cybersecurity researchers found that the code included tools for exploiting vulnerabilities in iPhones and iPads.

Investigators discovered that the attackers were trying to replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses with ones they controlled, in an effort to redirect users’ funds to the hackers’ accounts.

So far, cryptocurrency transactions worth more than $7,000 have been traced to wallets controlled by the attackers. The number of people who may have lost their banking details or had their devices compromised remains unknown.

Researchers discovered the attack on Monday, November 16, after finding suspicious code in Optimizely files. Companies use the platform to test and improve how their websites work.

Because the malicious code was distributed through a trusted platform and appeared on official websites, visitors had no reason to suspect they were facing an attack.

Some of the affected companies have launched investigations and taken precautionary measures. Salesforce disabled the suspicious scripts, while Equifax stopped using Optimizely and said it had found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

IKEA is also assessing the incident’s potential impact on its digital services and customers.

Authorities and cybersecurity experts are working to determine the full scope of the attack and the damage it caused.