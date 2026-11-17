A popular TikTok game has taken a fatal turn in the Dominican Republic. Katia Araujo died after choking on a piece of chicken during a challenge with friends.

The incident happened in San Cristobal. The piece of food blocked her airway, causing the young woman to suffocate. Her friends realized she could not breathe and tried to give her first aid, but were unable to save her.

Të lidhura None found

A neighbor then drove her to the hospital. When she arrived at the medical facility, doctors confirmed that she had died.

Foreign media report that the game has spread widely on social media and combines the game “rock, paper, scissors” with an eating challenge. After playing against one another, the winner can eat as much food as they can manage while the other participants run to a designated point and back.

Araujo’s death has prompted widespread reactions on social media and renewed concerns about the dangers of viral challenges.

Such challenges are often carried out to attract more views and followers. They can have fatal consequences, especially when they involve eating large amounts of food in a short time.