First transplant in Macedonia from a mother to her child with Alport syndrome

For the first time in Macedonia, a kidney transplant has been performed from a mother to her child, who was diagnosed with Alport syndrome. This rare genetic disease is inherited and damages kidney tissue, and can lead to kidney failure.

The Ministry of Health announced that medical tests confirmed compatibility between the donor and the recipient. Following an assessment, the mother was deemed a suitable living donor.

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Health Minister Sasho Klekovski described the case as proof of the professionalism, teamwork and compassion offered by the healthcare system. “Every kidney transplant means a new chance at life,” he said.

A few days earlier, Klekovski had visited patients who underwent kidney transplants at the University Clinic of Urology. Two received organs from deceased donors, while the third received one from a living donor.

Following these three operations, the number of kidney transplants performed this year at the University Clinic of Urology reached 15. A total of 11 transplants had been performed there throughout 2025.

Alport syndrome affects kidney tissue and, in its most severe forms, can lead to kidney failure and the need for dialysis. The case shows that transplantation can also be an option for people with rare genetic diseases, when proper diagnosis, thorough medical assessment and careful preparation are carried out.

National Transplant Coordinator Biljana Kuzmanovska thanked the family for their trust and for agreeing to make the case public. She also expressed gratitude to the medical team, which is continually involved in this complex procedure.