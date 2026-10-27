Mexhiti: VLEN supports Arkin Jahiji in the Brvenica elections

VLEN co-chair Izet Mexhiti spoke tonight on the “Debat në SHENJA” program about the results of the first round of local elections in Brvenica.

Mexhiti said the coalition would analyze the results. He noted that, for the first time, nominating a candidate from Tenova challenged the local tradition that the candidate should come from Çellopek, the municipality’s largest village.

Të lidhura None found

“First of all, this is a local race. The result is what it is, and VLEN will analyze it. I think we broke a taboo in Brvenica: the idea that the candidate has to be from Çellopek, the largest village. For the first time, we nominated someone from Tenova. During the election period, it became clear that voters chose along local lines. Perhaps it will take time to overcome these differences and choose the best candidate. We paid a price for this,” Mexhiti said.

He confirmed that VLEN supports AKI candidate Arkin Jahiji in the Brvenica election race.

According to Mexhiti, to win the full support of Albanian voters, Jahiji should follow the example of Haqim Ramadani, who ran as an independent. He said this could help secure broader Albanian support.

“Our candidate went and offered him support, and we support him as well. So, VLEN supports Arkin Jahiji in Brvenica,” Mexhiti said. (INA)