First miner brought out of Trepça mine as rescue of 63 trapped miners continues

One of the 63 miners trapped in the Trepça mine has been brought out from the 11th level.

Të lidhura None found

Bekim Ibishi, commander of the Mitrovica Firefighters, confirmed the news and said that teams are working to bring out the remaining miners as well.

Ibishi said the miners became trapped after the main transformer on this level caught fire.

The emergency teams’ intervention in the mine is ongoing. Authorities are expected to provide further information on the miners’ condition and the progress of the operation.